- More than 11,000 chickens killed in Iredell Co. farm fire

A farmer on Vaughn Mill Road in Iredell County says a building burned down with about 11,500 chickens inside.

The chicken house, located on a family farm, caught fire around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators have determined the building is a total loss.

The owner says the building is insured and hopes to bounce back from this. A significant portion of the farm’s revenue comes from the eggs produced by the chickens.

The owner told Fox 46 Charlotte that the cause of the fire was electrical.

This is the second time a chicken house has caught fire on the property. The owner says last year, a chicken house burned to the ground due to electrical problems, but no animals were inside.

First responders are working with the farm to properly dispose of the remains.