12-year-old reportedly sexually assaulted by summer camp volunteer

- A 12-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted by a summer camp volunteer at Latta Plantation in Huntersville on June 13.

A police report was filed that afternoon by an employee of Latta Plantation. It states there was "forcible fondling."

The camp volunteer accused of the crime is under the age of 18.

Latta Plantation has refused to answer FOX 46 Charlotte's questions surrounding what measures will be taken to prevent this from happening again and more. Instead, forwarding us to its attorney at McIntosh Law Firm. The firm did not respond to our requests.

CMPD is currently investigating the reported sexual assault.

Latta Plantation's next summer camp begins July 10.