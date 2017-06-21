Man shot and killed while sitting in his car in east Charlotte

- A man was fatally shot while sitting in his car late Tuesday night in Charlotte's Hickory Grove neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened about 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Eastwycke Place. Officers said they found the victim, David Sean Lindsay, 29, with a gunshot wound sitting in the front seat of the car.

Lindsay was pronounced dead on scene. His family has been notified of his death.

No arrests have been made.

About 25 minutes later, police were called to the 400 block of Hilo Drive in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood where two people were found shot to death at an apartment complex. One of the men was found in the stairwell and another was located just inside the doorway.

Police have not said if all three shootings are related.

The three deaths bring the total number of homicides in Charlotte to 46 since January 1, 2017.