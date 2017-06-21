Police ask for help in locating missing woman with cognitive issues

UPDATE: Barbara Jean Brooks has been located and is in the process of being reunited with her family.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Barbara Jean Brooks, 68, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on June 20 when she walked away from her home in the 1100 block of Clanton Rd. and never came back.

Brooks is described as a black woman, approximately 5’ 3”, 100 lb. She is known to suffer from cognitive issues and it is possible that she is disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.