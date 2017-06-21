Double homicide at NE Charlotte apartments marks 45th, 46th homicide of 2017

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two men were shot to death late Tuesday night at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.

Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 400 block of Hilo Drive. Police were called to The Edge at NoDa apartments around 11:30 p.m.

Cmpd still on scene in NE Charlotte after two homicides on hilo drive late last night. updates all morning on @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/hJW0rCNg6i — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) June 21, 2017

When officers arrived, they found two men shot. One man was found in the stairwell of the apartments and another who was just inside the doorway.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Jared Chatman, 29, and Sanchez McClure, 30.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS OR Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.