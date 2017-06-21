Lincolnton man accused of sexually abusing children over 5 years

- A Lincolnton man has been accused of abusing two children for five years, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Rey David Blanco-Palmar, 34, was taken into custody on June 20 after he admitted to abusing two children, a boy and a girl, that he’s related to. The children were ages 5 and 11 when the abuse began, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services informed the Sheriff’s Office of the abuse on June 6 after the children were interviewed by the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center.

Blanco-Palmar is now charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of first degree sexual offense with a child, one count of attempted first degree sex offense and one count of second degree kidnapping.

He is being held under a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for June 23.