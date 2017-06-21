TSA raked in nearly $1M last year, thanks to your loose change
Careless travelers are giving even more funding to the Transportation Security Administration by leaving behind loose change at security checkpoints.
The TSA collected more than $867,812.39 in change from forgetful passengers last year, besting its previous record of $765,759 collected in 2015.
Since 2008, TSA's total coin collection tab has risen to a staggering $5.1 million.
A 2005 federal law grants the TSA to keep any unclaimed monies, or other items for that matter, and transfer it to a special fund for enhancing security operations at airports.
Each year since 2008, the amount of money left behind and unclaimed by passengers has increased.
