Man wanted in Gastonia hit-and-run turns himself in to police

- A man has turned himself in to authorities in connection to a hit-and-run in Gastonia that has a local father fighting for his life in the hospital, police said.

Chris Lavon Wilson, 29, is charged with felon hit-and-run.

The Gastonia Police Department said around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 18, Wilson driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra traveling west on West Garrison Blvd when he struck William David McFalls 58, and fled the scene.

Officers were able to obtain video from a local business of a vehicle that met the description of initial witness statements. While searching the immediate area of the collision on Monday, June 19, Officer Lechette located a vehicle matching the description on the video at Wilson’s home.

Wilson initially told police the damage to the windshield was from vandalism at his home, but has since became cooperative with the investigation and admitted to leaving the scene after hitting McFall.

There is no indication from the investigation at this point to believe any impairing substance or speed being a factor in the collision, police said.

Wilson turned himself into the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

[BREAKING] This man's family says he's turning himself in for hit-and-run. It has 58-year old Gastonia man in critical condition. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/k5NSZKSko4 — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) June 21, 2017

The Gastonia Police Department said they appreciate all the tips that came in from the community and cooperation of businesses in helping with the investigation in allowing them to look their security footage.

McFall is still at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.