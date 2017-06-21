Two arrests made in Chesterfield County homicide

- Two arrests have been made in connection to the murder of a Chesterfield County man who was found dead in front of his home that contained several venomous snakes and other animals.

Thomas Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime. Bond hasn't been set yet.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Overstreet and Viteritto were arguing with the victim, Freddie Lee Herman, 33, in front of his house on Sam Jones Rd. around midnight on June 15, which resulted in Overstreet shooting Herman twice with a shotgun. Herman was found by neighbors around 3 p.m. the next day.

The investigation was initially slow-moving due to the many dangerous animals inside of the home. Upon arrival investigators say they found several malnourished pit bulls, pigs, box turtles, snapping turtles, and snakes. A company had to be called in to safely remove the venomous snakes.

Most of the animals required treatment and were transferred to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. Chesterfield County Animal Control helped with others that they hope to re-home.