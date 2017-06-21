Chesterfield County: Deputies ask for help finding man accused of murder

- The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man suspected of murder.

Daquan Timmons, 21, is believed to have shot and killed Darius Robinson, 25, during an April home invasion. Timmons also took cash and other items from Robinson during the break-in on Airport Rd. in Pageland, according to deputies.

Witnesses say that a woman first approached Robinson's home asking to buy drugs. After telling her that he didn't have any, two men wearing ski masks forced their way in and shot Robinson in the chest. All three suspects fled the scene in a gray Mercedes.

Anyone with information on Timmons' whereabouts or the other two suspects in the shooting are asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-9394.