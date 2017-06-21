Man proposes at "Land of Oz" theme park in North Carolina

- Somewhere over the rainbow...a Georgia man took it upon himself to make his marriage proposal extra special and popped the question at the "Land of Oz" theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Keshia L. Rice Photography shared the touching moment on Facebook stating, "I had the amazing pleasure of seeing one of my friends propose to someone that has brought so much joy to his life. This has been in the works for MONTHS!"

There had been rain in the forecast that day, making everyone involved anxious, the post said.

"Everything all aligned to make for a perfect day and perfect moment at the top of a beautiful mountain," Keshia L. Rice wrote.

Congratulations to the couple, Tiffany and Brandon!

The remaining "Land of Oz" tours are scheduled for June 23 and 30. They run 45-60 minutes as Dorothy guides you around her country home on the Yellow Brick Road.