Police search for prison escapee; could be in North Carolina

- Federal authorities are asking folks in the area to be on alert as an Arkansas prison escapee could be in the area.

Robert Woodward, 46, escaped Tuesday, June 20, while other inmates were mowing the lawn.

Woodward then stole a white Ford pickup truck at a nearby gas station while Arkansas plates 764-UZM and started driving north.

He's originally from Gaston County, North Carolina which is why the feds are warning folks here. If you see him, you're asked to call police immediately.