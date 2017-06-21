Mom wants CMPD to investigate daycare

- A Charlotte mother wants police officers to investigate a daycare after she said her child was talked to disrespectfully and allegedly pinched by a worker.

The mother filed a complaint this week, at the police department, to document her concerns. The paperwork states that she wanted to put it on record that her 10-year-old son “was excessively disciplined at daycare.”

Officers said at this point, no criminal charges have been filed. It remains an open investigation.

The mother said the incident stemmed from her child not following instructions from daycare workers.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Howell's Play Skool for a comment. The owner said the worker did not pinch the child, but did get into a verbal altercation with him stating, “If you were my child, I would spank you.”

The worker is still employed at the daycare and was disciplined by management.