Future of Charlotte School of Law remains unclear, problems continue

- The Charlotte School of Law campus in Uptown Charlotte is still operating under business as usual. In fact, school officials announced a new interim dean on Monday.

A visit to the schools website shows a different story. As of now, they they aren't accepting new students for the summer or fall semester.

This comes after the school was placed on probation by the American Bar Association last year for reportedly not preparing students well enough to become lawyers.

"There are some firms that don't want to work with Charlotte School of Law students, which they have an image and reputation, so it's unfair but it's what they have to do," said Talece Hunter, a former student.

For Talece Hunter, the Charlotte School of Law was her dream, because it was the only law school within the Queen City. That was especially important considering she had already purchased a home in this area.

"I always wanted to go to law school, it's been a goal all of my life," said Hunter.

But her dream, turned into a nightmare. The probation from the ABA and a loss of federal student aid forced her to leave.

"I am very upset and frustrated mainly because financially it's killing me now." Hunter said. "I am $76,000 in the hole and because of their accreditation issues, most credits are not going to transfer. I will be a one out all over again, which means another year of school, another year of tuition," said Hunter.

Hundreds of students are continuing to file lawsuits, including Talece Hunter.

Sidney Fligel, an attorney with James Scott Farrin, is one of the attorney's working on more than 300 individual cases.

"I feel for every one of these students. I know the stress involved in taking the bar exam and trying to find employment, especially here in Charlotte. The Charlotte School of Law did not make it any easier and in fact probably made it harder," said Fligel.

For Talece Hunter, she's still searching for her next option, even if it's outside of Charlotte.

"I am not going to let me dream die, I am going to do whatever I have to do, but paying double rent and all is not financially sound," said Hunter.

The future of the Charlotte School of Law remains unclear. Students say the school has consolidated their uptown campus.



Lawyers say it could also take years for the lawsuits against the school to be settled.