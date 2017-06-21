Massage parlor busted for human trafficking in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department busted a massage parlor for prostitution and human trafficking. On Wednesday night, local advocates spoke out about sex trafficking in the city. They said it flies under the radar.

It was at a location on Brookshire Blvd. that now looks to be closed where CMPD said the 'It Works Spa' was working pretty hard running a prostitution ring.

A simple Google search for It Works Spa shows racy photos tempting a visit. CMPD shut the place down after investigating multiple reports of not only prostitution, but human trafficking.

"These girls are performing sex acts not to get paid, but performing sex acts basically just to stay alive," Bo Quickel said who runs Vigilante Truth.

Vigilante Truth is an advocacy group that wants to put an end to human trafficking, an issue they believe doesn't get enough attention in Charlotte.

“What we find is these girls are not leaving. They don’t come in to go to work in the morning at 9 or 10, and they don’t leave at 9 or 10 or 2 o’clock in the morning. They are locked in these places 24/7. Weeks and months on end, so they are truly slaves to those locations."

The owners of Hair Nail Salon operating right next door to It Works Spa said men would come in their business frequently looking for the massage parlor. CMPD arrested two people on prostitution and human trafficking charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.