Man wanted for robbing Sun Trust Bank

- A suspect in a bank robbery is on the loose and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for your help in tracking him down.

The robbery happened about 9:22 a.m. Thursday at the Sun Trust Bank, located at 4011 Park Road. Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached an employee, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money. He then took off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned black male, approximately 30-35 years-old, 6'2"-6'5", weighing 250 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, white t-shirt, a Hornets ball cap and a white shirt over his face.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.