3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Chesterfield Co man

- Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 63-year-old Farris “Mickey” Short, who was found shot and killed in a field on Hurst Cemetery Road outside of Chesterfield on June 19.

Thirty-year-old James David Busby, of Jefferson, and 36-year-old Kenneth Edward Parker, of Lancaster have each been arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Twenty-eight-year-old Patricia Nicole Deese, of Jefferson, has also been arrested and charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder.

“I would like to commend the investigators and deputies who have worked around the clock to quickly bring closure to this case,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.