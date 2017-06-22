"Close the Door": Fire officials share tip to protect home against fire

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 22 2017 03:16PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:15PM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - Closing all the doors inside your home may seem like an odd thing to do...but it's a small action that could have a huge impact if a fire were to break out in your house, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. 

The odds of your loved one surviving during a fire increase if their bedroom door is closed. 

"You'll be surprised at how much fire and smoke can be held back by a closed door," Huntersville Fire Department said. 

The department posted pictures on their Facebook page showing the spared bedrooms: 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories