"Close the Door": Fire officials share tip to protect home against fire

- Closing all the doors inside your home may seem like an odd thing to do...but it's a small action that could have a huge impact if a fire were to break out in your house, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The odds of your loved one surviving during a fire increase if their bedroom door is closed.

"You'll be surprised at how much fire and smoke can be held back by a closed door," Huntersville Fire Department said.

The department posted pictures on their Facebook page showing the spared bedrooms: