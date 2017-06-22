Swift Service: Amazon launches free 2-hour deliveries in Charlotte with Prime Now

Posted: Jun 22 2017 03:56PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:26PM EDT

Those who rely on Amazon Prime are about to love the service even more. 
 
Starting on Wednesday, June 20, Amazon Prime is now offering two-hour delivery on items in Charlotte through their Amazon Prime Now service. 
 
Just a year ago, Amazon Prime Now expanded same-day service on tens of thousands of items in Charlotte, thanks to one of its distribution centers being here in the Queen City. 
 
Two-hour delivery is free with an order of $20 or more. Want it within an hour? That's an extra $8. 
 
 
