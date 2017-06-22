Swift Service: Amazon launches free 2-hour deliveries in Charlotte with Prime Now

Those who rely on Amazon Prime are about to love the service even more.

Starting on Wednesday, June 20, Amazon Prime is now offering two-hour delivery on items in Charlotte through their Amazon Prime Now service.

Just a year ago, Amazon Prime Now expanded same-day service on tens of thousands of items in Charlotte, thanks to one of its distribution centers being here in the Queen City.

Two-hour delivery is free with an order of $20 or more. Want it within an hour? That's an extra $8.