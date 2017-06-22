1 taken to hospital after shooting in Lincoln Height's neighborhood

Posted: Jun 22 2017 05:27PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:29PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after shots were fired in Charlotte's Lincoln Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police say. 

The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of LaSalle and Custer Streets, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay. 

A neighbor on LaSalle Street tells FOX 46 Charlotte that he heard five to six gunshots.

No arrests have been made at this time.

FOX 46 Charlotte Digital Journalist Lauren Dugan is at the scene. This is a developing story. Keep refreshing as new details are made available. 

 

