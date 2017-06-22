1 taken to hospital after shooting in Lincoln Height's neighborhood

- One person had to be taken to the hospital after shots were fired in Charlotte's Lincoln Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of LaSalle and Custer Streets, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

A neighbor on LaSalle Street tells FOX 46 Charlotte that he heard five to six gunshots.

No arrests have been made at this time.

