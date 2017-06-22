Nearly 100 people sign petition to save Plaza Midwood tree after city wants it removed

- One tree is creating a major controversy in Plaza Midwood after the city said it needs to be cut down, despite its seemingly healthy condition.

The city is saying the construction of a home behind the tree has caused damage to the roots, and could become a public issue.

Roy Coppelman, the owner of the property, says that throughout the construction of the home he took steps to protect it and even brought in an independent arborist to assess the condition of the roots.

"They said the tree is not damaged beyond saving," said Coppelman.

He believes that aerating and fertilizing the tree should address the problem, which is why he started a Change.org petition that has already been signed by nearly 100 people.

The city does own the tree, but they say they are taking a second look to see if anything can be done to save it.