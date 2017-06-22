Charlotte barber honored with memorial at "No Grease" barbershop

- What normally is a place full of people laughing and talking, the only thing folks can hear now is just music playing at "No Grease" Barbershop. The silence due to a booming voice that was taken due to senseless violence.

"He was the big personality. He had the charm. He had the charisma, he had the golden smile. He had the conversation, he made the shop run! He was the engine!"

David Lindsay was shot and killed sitting in the front seat of a car outside his friends home around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

"He was a genius when it came to his expression of art and people's hair,” Damian Johnson said, owner of No Grease Barbershop.

Johnson tells FOX 46 Charlotte Lindsay was helping a friend out by feeding his two dogs and said Lindsay was still responding to text messages up until 10:30 p.m.

"It just didn't add up. It made no sense to us. It just doesn't equate to who David Lindsay is," Johnson insisted.

Now, Johnson has opened up Lindsay’s barber station for anyone that wants to stop by and say goodbye and see the place where he truly shined.

"The place where he was most creative and most expressive. To just dedicate that space, that chair, that moment for him and his clients have come by to share their love for him. We just thought it was that important," Johnson said.

Johnson said he's lost the man that lead the barbershop pack but knows no one will ever forget Lindsay

"You would have not forgotten him, believe me. He was just that type of person. Anyone that has ever met Dave, they will never forget," Johnson said.

A block party will be held Sunday at noon at 1635 W. Trade Street. There, balloons will be released in his name and a candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. at AMF University Lanes Located on 5900 N. Tryon Street in Charlotte.