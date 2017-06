- It was a very special surprise for Alexandra and Charlie Vroon as their baby just couldn't wait to come into the world.

Baby Wilkes Vroon was born on Interstate-485 Wednesday night.

Proud father Charlie tells FOX 46 Charlotte they pulled over and with the help of a Doula - his wife gave birth and he caught little Wilkes!

The entire Vroon family is now at CMC-Pineville resting.