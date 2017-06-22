Kitten rescued from utility pole in Union County

- An adorable kitten was rescued from a utility pole in Union County Thursday morning.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was called to M & J Electric in Indian Trail where the 7-week-old kitten was found stuck in the pole.

Deputies, assisted by the Hemby Bridge Volunteer Department and employees of M & J Electric managed to get the kitten out of the pole and immediately took her to Union County Animal Services where she was cleaned up and examined.

The M & J Electric employees gave her a fitting name: Electra. She will be available for adoption at 1 p.m. at the Union County Animal Shelter.