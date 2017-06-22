Wings of Hope aims to help domestic violence victims, others struggling

An Indian Trail mother is working to help victims of domestic violence and other struggles -- all from her hospital bed.

Gia Dizoglio, a domestic violence survivor, is also living with Mediterranean Fever. It's an autoimmune disorder with no cure. Her struggles have encouraged her to start a non profit called "Wings of Hope."

"You're a ripple, I'm a ripple -- anyone who comes in contact with us is a ripple," Dizoglio said. "It takes one person to help a community."

Wings of Hope will aim to provide assistance to anyone who needs help in a struggling situation -- from domestic violence to financial trouble. Dizoglio said she has spent much of her savings to start up the non profit in order to leave a legacy.

The Town of Indian Trail is recognizing the group on July 8 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Crossing Path Park.