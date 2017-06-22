Scholarship summer camp in Rock Hill benefits community

- Rock Hill Police officers said it’s there duty as officers not only to police, but to provide.

“If not us, then who else?” said Youth Services Officer Angie Wells. She serves as the camp director at Worthy Boys & Girls Camp. The program is hosted by the police department and financed through community sponsors.

The camp serves about 160 kids throughout the five week program. Families sign their kids up to bond with local police officers through activities and mentorship. From riding horses, learning archer, going swimming and much more, the camp provides unique opportunities to kids.

“This is the way we serve our community,” Wells said. “It’s for the youth. They need to see what police can do and are capable of.”

The camp has served its community since 1949.

For campers like 12-year-old Kayla Staley, it’s something she’s looks forward to year after year.

“The thing I enjoy most about this camp is everything,” Staley said.

This is her fourth year attending. She says the relationships developed between campers and officers carryover when camp is completed.

“I think it’s important because it gets you more familiar with the police department. A lot of people say they don’t like officers and this camp gets them more familiar with them,” Staley said.

The camp provides housing, food, clothes and activities for kids at no fee.

The program continues through July and is still accepting applications for kids in Rock Hill and the surrounding area. It’s for children ages 9-12.

The camp appreciates community businesses and private citizens who have made the camp possible, including The Piedmont Medical Center, Dixieland Cruisers, Dennis Getter and Frank Black. If you're interested in donating to the camp, which is solely financed through sponsors, contact the police department.