Lincolnton Police searching for missing teen

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46) - Lincolnton Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Justin Shoemake, 15, was last seen running away from the Lincoln County DSS office at 1136 E. Main St. in Lincolnton on June 5, 2017.

He is described as a white male approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair. Shoemake was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, jeans, and a bright green backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Sgt. Harris with Lincolnton PD at 704.736.8900.