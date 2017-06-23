VIDEO: Guns drawn on man passed out in car with gun on I-77

Credit: WJZY

- A tense situation on Interstate 77 after video shows North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police with guns drawn on a vehicle.

The video, sent to us by a FOX 46 Charlotte viewer, shows three to four officers surrounding a black car with pistols and what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle drawn on the vehicle.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Highway Patrol requested help with a man who had passed out inside his car on the side of the road with a gun next to him.

The scene is now clear.

No further information has been released.

State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

We're working to gather more information. Keep refreshing as new details become available.