Maryland judge orders suspects in Uber driver murder extradited to NC

- The two men suspected of killing a Charlotte Uber driver in May will be extradited to North Carolina thanks to the decision of a Maryland judge.

Diontray Divan Adams, 24, and James Aaron Stevens, 20 were arrested in Maryland on May 25 in connection to the fatal kidnapping and robbery of Marlo Medina-Chevez, a 44-year-old Uber driver.

An Annapolis judge approved their extradition on Friday. The two suspects were caught in Maryland after police said they used Medina-Chevez's credit card there.

Medina-Chevez had been missing since the night of May 20. Family members said he left for work and never returned. His body was found nearly one week later on May 25 in Rock Hill.

No information has been provided as to when the men will be sent to North Carolina or when they will appear in court. We will keep following the story as new details emerge.