Man sentenced to 100 years in prison after 32-year-old cold case is solved

- A man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after a jury convicted him in a 32-year-old sexual assault case.

Jerry Oglesby, 60, was convicted on charges of rape, second-degree sex offense, robbery and breaking and entering. He was sentenced to the maximum 100 years for his crimes.

On Thanksgiving day in 1985, a woman who had been hired as a plumbing contractor at a Charlotte hotel was sexually assaulted while repairing a bathtub in one of the rooms. The man then took $20 from her pocket and fled the hotel room.

At the time, investigators were unable to find a suspect and the case went cold.

More than three decades later, CMPD re-opened the case and discovered DNA evidence that pointed to Oglesby.

Oglesby’s DNA had been entered into a national database following a 2014 conviction in Kentucky. That conviction was for a South Carolina rape he committed just nine months after the assault in Charlotte.

Both victims testified at trial, ensuring that the man who assaulted them was put behind bars for the rest of his life.