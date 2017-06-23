Baby born on Interstate 485, Family still can't believe how quickly it happened

Related Headlines Couple welcomes baby boy on Interstate-485

-

Bringing a baby into the world is one of the most magical things a family could do but for the Vroon family, their little miracle took a slight turn.

"We are just looking at each other and we're like oh my god!" Alex Vroon said.

"I looked at her and said ‘you just had a baby!’ and she goes “on the side of the road’," Charlie Vroon said.

"In the grass!” Alex pointed out.

Baby Wilkes was born on I-485 near Exit 6 Wednesday night. Charlie and Alex Vroon tell FOX 46 Charlotte, they were excited the baby was coming without having to be induced, like their first born Evelyn, but didn't know baby Wilkes was coming in so quickly.

"I started screaming, ‘Get over, pull over.’ He was like ‘really?’ My water kind of broke in the car and we pulled over and the Doula yanked me out of the car and then the baby was born. It was crazy. It was really fast," Alex said.

Alex gave birth and Charlie caught baby Wilkes as he took his first breath in the world.

"I was just so in awe that my body knew what to do! Like nobody was there coaching me. No one was telling me when to push or what to do," Alex said.

"I just told her I loved her, she did amazing. It was awesome,” Charlie said.

The family says someone was truly watching over them.

"The side of the road is dangerous. There are a lot of factors that could gone worse. God had his hand on him, had his hand on us," Alex said.

"Wilkes actually means protector too. It was one of the few names we had narrowed down to. I think it's just perfect," Charlie said.

The more incredible part of this story, this adventure hasn't stopped them from thinking about more children.

"I kind of wanted to do a home birth next time and Charlie has been a little hesitant about that. Felt a little more comfortable at the hospital. Now, I guess we can do a home birth," Alex said.

"We can do it on the side of the road, we can do it anywhere," Charlie exclaimed.