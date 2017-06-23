Deputies arrest Cabarrus County man who exposed himself to young girl

- A man has been arrested and charged after he exposed himself to a girl under the age of 16 at a shopping center in Cabarrus County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Daszmar Lamon Lockhart was arrested by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and charged with indecent exposure after the incident that occurred on Wednesday at the usually quiet Brookdale Shopping Center off of Rocky River Rd.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing additional details at this time as the incident is still under investigation.