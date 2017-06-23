Roundabout construction at intersection of Mint Hill and Matthews causes backups

- Roadwork is causing backups at the Idlewild Rd. intersection of Mint Hill and Matthews where a new roundabout is being installed.

The already busy intersection was shut down Friday morning and will stay closed for several weeks, which has resulted in some drivers being less-than-thrilled with the project.

While travel through the area may cause headaches for some drivers, others are willing to embrace the changes coming to the area.

"We cant change it, it's already started. we have good two months we'll smile and dial," one resident said.

The project is scheduled to be complete before the school year starts in August.