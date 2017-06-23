Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after NW Charlotte shooting

- A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. on Friday. The incident occurred on Hovis Rd. near Ponderosa St.

Witnesses say a man approached the victim and shot him multiple times. The suspect has not been apprehended.

Detectives are interviewing the victim and the two witnesses to determine the motive. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

