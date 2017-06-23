Monk, Bacon: The Hornets draft two new players
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Hornets have drafted two new players, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon, earning some brownie points with fans this morning.
"I'm competitive, I love to compete, love to win, and I can score," Bacon said.
Bacon averaged 17 a game last season when he was playing for Florida State, but Malik Monk set records as a freshman at Kentucky
The Hornets first round choice describes his game in one word: "electrifying." Monk is ready to light up the city.
The two new drafts are sure to set the Hornets up for a competitive season.