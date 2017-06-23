Monk, Bacon: The Hornets draft two new players

- The Hornets have drafted two new players, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon, earning some brownie points with fans this morning.

The two stopped by the 7th Street market to meet fans and sign autographs before even going to the arena for the introductory press conference.

These are very different kinds of players, and while their presser got of to a rocky start, their upcoming season is looking good.

At the presser, General Manager Rich Cho confused Dwayne Bacon with Dwyane Wade. While Bacon may not be D-Wade yet, he certainly has D-Wade confidence.

"I'm competitive, I love to compete, love to win, and I can score," Bacon said.

Bacon averaged 17 a game last season when he was playing for Florida State, but Malik Monk set records as a freshman at Kentucky

The Hornets first round choice describes his game in one word: "electrifying." Monk is ready to light up the city.

The two new drafts are sure to set the Hornets up for a competitive season.