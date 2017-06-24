Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Lancaster

- A Lancaster, SC man riding his bicycle died Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle on SC Highway 9 near Deerwood Rd in Lancaster County around 10:15 PM.

Richard B. Sims, 42, of Lancaster, SC was traveling westbound on SC Highway 9 near Deerwood Rd when a white sedan struck him from behind knocking him off of his bicycle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Lancaster County EMS.

Authorities are searching for a white Nissan Maxima or Altima, possibly believed to be a 2014 model, that left the scene of the crash. There is no description of the driver available at this time, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on this fatal hit and run is asked to contact the SC Highway Patrol at 803.896.9621.