Motorist dies in fiery York County crash

- A motorist was killed early Saturday morning after running off of the road, striking several trees and catching fire in York County.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the 2008 Honda Accord was traveling on Billy Wilson Rd, west of Rock Hill, around 6:40 am, when it ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees, and caught fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by Piedmont EMS.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending family notification.