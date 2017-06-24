Concord Police searching for robbery suspect

- Concord Police is asking for the public's help in locating a man who robbed the Hampton Inn on Dickens Place in Concord at gunpoint late Friday evening.

A white male entered the Hampton Inn around 11:35 PM, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from an employee. He left the scene with an unknown amount of cash. Employees were unable to get a description of the getaway car.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call Concord PD at 704.920.5000 or Cabarrus Crime Stoppers at 704.932.7463.