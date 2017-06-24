Five arrested in Lincoln County meth bust

- Five people are facing charges in an undercover narcotics investigation in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the investigations are a continuation into methamphetamine sales in the county. All of the five people facing charges have been previously arrested in the past six months for unrelated drug offenses.

Those arrested are:

Joshua Thomas Carpenter, 27, of Vale, NC

Teresa Louise Dellinger, 46, of Vale, NC

Megan Elizabeth Campos, 36, of Vale, NC

Jonita Travis Cornwell, 37, of Lincolnton, NC

Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, of Vale, NC

Anyone with drug related activity information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Drug Tip Line at 704.736.8606.