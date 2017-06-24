Women upset with Shelby bar after they believe racial slur led to fight

- "If they were sorry, they would've done something about it before my friend was hit, before i was hit. They aren't sorry," said Brittny Bolick.

Emotions still raw from the 23-year-old after she says a situation turned physical late Friday night at Skooterz Saloon in Shelby.

"Calling me the n-word and saying to rip my pretty little hair out while they were punching me in the back of the head," Bolick said.

While getting ready to exit the bar Bolick, who is biracial, says another customer used the slur in her direction. Brittny's friend Gracie intervened to say she shouldn't use the word and that's when Brittny and Gracie were attacked leaving both women with cuts and bruises

"There was men and women on top of me," she added.

Brittny says the bar should've stepped in before things got out of hand.

On a since deleted Facebook post --- the bar responded to Friday night's event on Saturday morning saying; they are sorry with happened and they aren't racist. They added in another post they tried to intervene before the fight broke out and it was just a simple misunderstanding of how the word was used.

Brittny says she won't ever go back to the bar with Friday night still leaving her in a state of shock.

"I'm just baffled. With everything going on in the world right now, I would've never thought they would bring it here and treat me the way that they did.

A manager of the bar tells FOX 46, he suppose to meet with police Saturday evening.