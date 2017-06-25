CMPD investigating city's 47th homicide

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the city's 47th homicide of the year.

The call came in to police at 10:43 pm Saturday evening from the Tropical Bar Restaurant and Game Room located at 4709 Tuckaseegee Rd. The adult male victim died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to CMC by MEDIC where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification. Police say they have determined that the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

We are working to gather more information.