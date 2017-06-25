Conover Police searching for robbery suspect

- Conover Police is asking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect that robbed the Subway in Conover on Saturday morning around 10 am.

Police say the man entered the Subway and told an employee he had a gun and demanded money. He left the store and got into a white or grey older model sedan. The vehicle appeared to have two other people in it as well.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Conover Police at 828.464.4698.