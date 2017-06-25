Gastonia Firefighter injured while fighting fire

- A Gastonia Firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured while fighting a fire late Saturday evening.

Gastonia Fire Marshal, Chris Stowe, says the firefighter was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center after fighting a fire that started due to food being left unattended on a stove. His condition is unavailable at this time.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Pineview Lane Apartments around 11:23 pm for reports of an apartment fire. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

One apartment tenant was home at the time of the fire and was able to safely escape thanks to a working smoke detector.