Wanted man faces multiple charges after assaulting Gastonia Officer

- A fugitive wanted in York County, SC led Gastonia police on a chase through Gastonia Saturday evening, ran his vehicle into a fence and carport, and then attempted to assault an officer and another victim.

Tuan Minh Tran, 34, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault on a government official, resisting arrest, felony damage to property, felony hit and run, flee/eluding police, reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail where his bond is $50,500 for the charges related to this incident, and he is awaiting extradition for charges in South Carolina.

Police say he attempted to run over an officer and another victim with his vehicle, and then ran his vehicle into a wooden carport and fence. He also resisted arrest while being taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of this case.