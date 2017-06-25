Missing Charlotte teen found in GA

- A teenage girl from Charlotte who was reported missing over a year ago has been found alive in Georgia.

Agents from the Atlanta FBI office say 17-year-old Hailey Burns was located at a home on Seneca Trail NW, in Duluth, GA. Michael R. Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody by authorities and is facing multiple charges. Additional charges are possible, as well.

Hailey has been reunited with her parents. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police along with FBI Charlotte continue their investigation into Hailey's disappearance. (Photo courtesy of FBI Charlotte)