Mother of child injured in hit-and-run speaks out

- A Charlotte mother is warning drivers to pay attention to kids on bikes.

“Be on the lookout because it’s warm now and kids are out here riding their bikes,” said Jackie Davis, the mother of an 11-year-old injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

“It wasn’t even ten minutes after my son left the house that one of his friends ran around here and said my child got hit,” Davis said. “I walked out leaving my door unlocked and open. I had no shoes on.”

Davis found her son on Westcliff drive a few blocks away from their home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a driver struck her son and then took off.

“All you see was blood gushing down and his shirt was full of blood,” Davis said.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches, and was later released. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

At the time of the incident, the child had been riding in a residential neighborhood, with a group of kids. Davis says her son was the only one injured, and that the other three kids were able to dodge the vehicle. The son’s friends were able to tell police information about the driver and the vehicle.

A few hours after the child was injured, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rickey D’Angelo Dunlap of Charlotte at his home and charged him with Felony Hit and Run.