Police investigating second shooting in Rock Hill Sunday

- A 20-year-old was shot multiple times during a second shooting incident Sunday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Walnut Street. According to Rock Hill police, a 20-year-old man was found laying in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extremities.

The man, who has not been identified, was air lifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-321.

Hours earlier a 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 20-year-old woman injured during a fight that broke out in the area of Sunset and Roddey Streets.

The deceased's name has not yet been released.