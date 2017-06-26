Crews battle scrap yard fire in north Charlotte

- Firefighters worked to put out a large fire at a scrap yard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 2920 North Tryon, according to Charlotte Fire. This is across the street from the NoDa Brewing Company facility.

Video posted on social media showed thick, black smoke and flames in the air along with several firefighters on scene.

As of 3:45 p.m. the fire was under control.

