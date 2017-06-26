Elderly man found dead in pool at Union County home

- An elderly man was found dead in a pool Monday afternoon in Union County, officials said.

Crews were called about noon by a neighbor who said they found the man in the pool in the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court in Mineral Springs.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. The exact cause of death is still unknown.

The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy.