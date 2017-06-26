Man arrested following armed robbery of Iredell Co. Dollar General

- The Iredell County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery.

On June 25, officers responded to a call from the Dollar General on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point where the clerk said that a man, Gregory Allen Glisson Jr., 27, walked into the store asking for cigarettes. He then told the clerk this was a robbery and said he had a gun.

The clerk gave Glisson the cash drawer and he fled the scene on foot. According the detectives, Glisson also tried to get a ride to Hickory, and used one man’s cell phone to ask someone to pick him up.

When no one answered his call, Glisson pulled out the gun and demanded the men give him a ride. The men refused and Glisson took off on foot again.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, detectives were able to determine that Glisson was the suspect. He is a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant in Hickory.

He was found shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond has been set at $200,000.